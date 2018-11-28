Ivan Perisic Fuels Transfer Rumours as He Claims Premier League Move Would be a 'Dream'

Ivan Perisic has admitted that he would love to play in the Premier League one day as his Inter side prepare to face Tottenham in a crucial Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Nerazzurri will progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2011/12 if they avoid defeat at Wembley.

Perisic was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer and he confessed on Tuesday that he would be tempted by offers from the Premier League.

"I have always said that [playing in the Premier League] is my dream," he told a press conference, quoted by the Mirror.

"In football everything is possible, we will see in the future. Now, I'm focusing on Inter."

On Wednesday, Perisic will be playing at Wembley for the second time in a few weeks, having started for Croatia in their Nations League defeat to England earlier this month.

That was his first appearance under the famous arch. He left Borussia Dortmund in January 2013, five months before Dortmund lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final at Wembley.

There were some rumours during the summer that Perisic could join Liverpool, but his fractious relationship with Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund means that a reunion is unlikely. He might also struggle to hold down a starting place in Klopp's team, overloaded as it is with attacking talent.

A move to United seems more likely, with the Red Devils lacking a cutting edge and Jose Mourinho having shown that he is not afraid to spend big on older players.





Perisic is under contract until 2022 and Inter have set his value at £62m.