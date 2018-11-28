Joe Hart Dreaming of Returning to England Squad Following Upturn in Form at Burnley

Joe Hart has insisted he will never give up on his dream of making a return to the England national team, as long as he continues to start between the sticks for Burnley.

Hart's last appearance for England came against Brazil over a year ago but following an error-strewn spells at Torino and West Ham the two-time Premier League title winner has rebuilt his reputation somewhat at Turf Moor.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“I am going to play to the highest level that I can play to," the 31-year-old told The Goalkeepers' Union podcast.

“Whether I get picked in an England squad that's not down to me unfortunately and that has been proven."

While Burnley are enduring a tough start to the season, Hart has still impressed and is currently top of the leaderboard for shots saved in the Premier League in 2018/19.

He remains confident his from at Burnley has at least put Gareth Southgate on alert and he will bide his time to see whether he fits into the manager's plans.

Hart added: “I've had my reasons that I have not been in the squad previous to the World Cup and I don't know if they quite match up after the World Cup.

“But that's not for me to worry about. That's for managers and what they get paid for.

“I'm just going to keep performing to my highest level. I always want to play for England, always want to be part of the England team.

“That is what and who I am. I've turned up for my country hundreds and hundreds of times, managed to play 75 times.

“If I look back on my recent form for the country it's good. I was keeping clean sheets making important saves and qualifying the country for the World Cup.

“I am just going to keep that in mind. Keep working hard. I always want to be a part of it but there is only so much I can do.”