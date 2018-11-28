Pep Guardiola Impressed by Liverpool Target's Performance in Champions League Draw With Lyon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been impressed by Liverpool target Houssem Aouar following his display for Lyon in their 2-2 Champions League draw with the Citizens.

Guardiola's men, who were beaten on match day one by the same opponents, came from behind twice thanks to goals from Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Agüero after two sublime efforts by Maxwel Cornet had twice given Les Gones the lead.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Aouar, who is currently a French Under-21 international, has contributed to nine goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this campaign, including three in his five Champions League fixtures. His performances have made him the latest Frenchman to have attracted the attention of Liverpool.

However, the Reds may face a battle for his signature from City, whose manager was in awe of the midfielder in Tuesday's encounter.

As quoted by Football365, Guardiola said: "Houssem Aouar is a very good player, he is incredible.

"We talk a lot about [Tanguy] Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent. He’s always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality."

The Sky Blues struggled against the Ligue 1 outfit in the first half and were at times, fortunate not to have gone behind before the interval, with Cornet striking the bar, two minutes before half-time.

Guardiola's side may have progressed into the next round, but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager was full of praise for the youthful exuberance demonstrated by their French opposition.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

"Lyon really has a very good team. There are young people full of quality and I think the team is in place tactically, I think we can congratulate them, we have had absences tonight, but we have to congratulate them!"