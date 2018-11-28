LIVE: PSG, Liverpool Clash in High-Stakes Champions League Rematch

Watch all the goals and key plays as PSG and Liverpool meet in a vital Champions League group match in Paris.

By Avi Creditor
November 28, 2018

The pressure is high for both PSG and Liverpool as they meet for the second time in the Champions League group stage.

The two powers clash at PSG's Parc des Princes in Paris in a pivotal Group C battle. Liverpool, which won the first meeting 3-2 at Anfield, is tied with Napoli atop the group with six points, with PSG lingering a point behind. A Liverpool win combined with a Napoli win over Red Star Belgrade would shockingly eliminate PSG with a match to spare, but the Ligue 1 power–which is a perfect 14-0-0 in league play this season–will look to put Liverpool in peril instead with an inspired home result.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who were both injured over the international break, have been deemed fit to start alongside Edinson Cavani, while Liverpool counters with its Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane triumvirate in a star-studded occasion. 

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Both teams close group play on Dec. 11, with Liverpool hosting Napoli and PSG traveling to face Red Star Belgrade.

