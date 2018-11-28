Sevilla Director of Football Claims Deal for Leicester Midfielder Would Be 'Complicated'

Sevilla's attempts to lure Leicester City's Vicente Iborra back to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán will prove difficult, according to the club's director of football Joaquín Caparrós.





The defensive midfielder joined the 2015/16 title-winning side in the summer of 2017, but has failed to nail down a starting berth and has subsequently been linked with a move back to his former team.

However, the man in charge of player transfers at Sevilla has said a deal would be almost impossible.





“Iborra is there. He is a player we know, but it is complicated,” Caparrós said, as quoted by Leicestershire Live,

Listening in to the Leicester-based media, the biggest surprise for them in the Foxes’ line-up seems to be Vicente Iborra in midfield rather than Ndidi. #BHAFC #BhaLei — Brian Owen (@Brian__Owen) November 24, 2018

The Spaniard has only featured for Leicester on seven occasions in all competitions this season, with five of those coming from the bench. In comparison, the midfielder made 26 appearances for the Foxes last year.

He has since seen himself fall down the pecking order behind Wilfred Ndidi, Adrien Silva and Nampalys Mendy. However, he did start in their most recent Premier League outing, a 1-1 draw away at Brighton.

One of the key issues in the way of Iborra's potential return to Sevilla is his age, with the player set to turn 31 in January.

“When players leave, they do it for an economic reason. When they return, they want contracts of two or three seasons," added Caparrós.

“But we have to be careful with all that, because we can end up having a team with a very high average age and that is a problem.”

Iborra enjoyed huge success while at Sevilla, winning the Europa League in his debut season after his switch from Levante in 2013. Under Unai Emery they lifted the same trophy the following two seasons, becoming the UEFA Europa League's most successful club.

With a return to Sevilla seemingly dead and buried, Iborra may have to seek a move elsewhere in search of regular first team football.