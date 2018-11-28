Tottenham hosts Inter Milan in a pivotal Champions League clash on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Tottenham is coming off a 3–1 win over Chelsea in Premier League play, and in the Champions League, Spurs last beat PSV 2–1, coming from behind thanks to two Harry Kane goals. Tottenham is third in Group B, with four points in four matches, and could pull even with Inter for second if it can win.

Inter Milan sits in second behind Barcelona in the group standings with seven points. Inter last drew 1–1 with Barcelona. In their earlier matchup in the Champions League, it was Inter that scored twice late to seize three points at the San Siro.

Here's how to watch the rematch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

