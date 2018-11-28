How to Watch Tottenham vs. Inter Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Tottenham play Inter Milan in a Champions League clash on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 28, 2018

Tottenham hosts Inter Milan in a pivotal Champions League clash on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Tottenham is coming off a 3–1 win over Chelsea in Premier League play, and in the Champions League, Spurs last beat PSV 2–1, coming from behind thanks to two Harry Kane goals. Tottenham is third in Group B, with four points in four matches, and could pull even with Inter for second if it can win.

Inter Milan sits in second behind Barcelona in the group standings with seven points. Inter last drew 1–1 with Barcelona. In their earlier matchup in the Champions League, it was Inter that scored twice late to seize three points at the San Siro.

Here's how to watch the rematch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)