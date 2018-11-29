Liverpool Players Continue to Complain About PSG Players' Diving Following Champions League Loss

Liverpool midifielder James Milner is the latest Red to publically speak out about the behaviour of several Paris Saint-Germain players in their 2-1 loss to the Parisians at the Parc des Princes.

After the game, which PSG won thanks to goals from Juan Bernat and Neymar, manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his frustration with the home side: "I’ve already spoken about it, and I know it will be the main headline – ‘Klopp said…’ and stuff like that – but the number of interruptions in the game just was not cool.

"I said it a few times, two times in a row we won the fair-play table in England and tonight we looked like butchers when you look at the yellow cards we had. It was clever of PSG."

In a similar outburst, left back Andy Robertson, as quoted by Sky Sports, proclaimed: "I suppose they were in the lead and they were looking to waste time. You can use gamesmanship, play-acting, you can use it all really.

"I would like to know how much time they wasted tonight. It's frustrating when [Neymar] is falling like he is. It's all part and parcel of his game and we needed to deal with that. We didn't quite control our aggression."

And now, James Milner, who was Liverpool's only scorer on the night, via the penalty spot, has also weighed in on the topic. Posted with the above picture, the 33-year-old wrote: "This just about sums it up... but one big night at Anfield and we're through."

Regardless of the evident histrionics on display, the results means the Merseyside club will now have to beat Napoli 1-0, or else by two clear goals, otherwise they are likely to be knocked out, presuming the French side don't lose at Red Star Belgrade.

