Liverpool Set Disappointing New Club Record in Champions League Defeat to PSG

By 90Min
November 29, 2018

Liverpool's defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday marked the first time in the club's history that they have lost all three away games in the group stage of a European competition.

After beating PSG at home in their first match, a narrow defeat to Napoli in Italy and a shock 2-0 defeat to Serbia's Red Star Belgrade sandwiched a routine win over the Serbians at Anfield, setting up last night's crucial clash between the Reds and the French champions in Paris.

First half goals from Juan Bernat and Neymar, however, were enough to fend off Liverpool's fightback, as the Reds failed to build on James Milner's penalty strike.

In doing so, it marked the first time ever that they have lost all three away fixtures in a group stage, and means they must now beat Napoli 1-0, or by two goals, at Anfield to qualify for the last 16. 

It will come as a worry to the Liverpool camp, as Jurgen Klopp is reported to have expressed serious concern about their away European form after the defeat in Belgrade.

While they went to the final of the competition last term, they showed some shakey form away from home at times, throwing away a three goal lead against Sevilla and coming perilously close to throwing a three goal lead against Roma in the second leg, losing 4-2 in Italy. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The defeat in Paris means the Reds have won only three of their last 10 European matches away from Anfield - against Manchester City, Porto and Maribor.

