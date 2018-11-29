Madrid & Barcelona Possible Locations for Rearranged Copa Libertadores Final

The Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou are now being considered as possible locations for the rearranged Copa Libertadores final, with a decision expected on Thursday.

The second leg of the final between River Plate and Boca Juniors was scheduled to take place Saturday 24 November at El Monumental in Buenos Aires, but the game was postponed after Boca players and staff were injured in an attack on their team bus.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

It was announced on Tuesday that the game would take place on the weekend of 8-9 December outside of Argentina, and several possible venues are being explored.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA was being considered but American journalist Grant Wahl reports that this option has since been ruled out. He instead claims the match will be either be played in Doha (Qatar), or Asuncion (Paraguay).

Doha has emerged as the favourite following Miami's withdrawal. This would give Qatar practice of hosting a major event ahead of hosting the World Cup in 2022, and the winners would be in situ for the Club World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on 12 December.

However, Spanish publication AS reports that Doha has also been rejected, making the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid the '90%' favourite. FIFA called on the Spanish Football Federation on Thursday morning and both clubs have reportedly accepted to stage the game in Madrid.

The Nou Camp has been suggested as well but this seems less likely, as the local derby between Barcelona and Espanyol is also scheduled for that weekend.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Medellin (Colombia) have also been mentioned as possible locations, if the decision is made to keep the final in South America.

There could yet be additional complications, with Boca having vowed to boycott the final unless it is awarded in their favour.