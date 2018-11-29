Manchester City vs Bournemouth Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bournemouth travel to Manchester as they face their toughest task of the season so far: Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Eddie Howe's side have lost their last three Premier League games on the bounce, but will hoping (yes, hoping) to bounce back at the Etihad this weekend. The visitors currently sit eighth in the league after their impressive start to the season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The hosts have been astounding in recent weeks, sweeping aside all comers with relative ease.

Here's a look at 90min's preview for the fixture:

How to Watch

When is Kick off? Saturday 1st December What Time is Kick Off? 15:00 GMT Where is it Played? Etihad Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream Soccer Saturday/Final Score Referee? Mike Jones

Team News

Manchester City will be without several key first team players through injury. Kevin De Bruyne remains out with ligament damage he sustained in a Carabao Cup win over Fulham.

Benjamin Mendy will also miss out with another long term knee Injury, while Bernardo Silva is doubtful after he picked up a knock on international duty. Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus will undergo fitness tests after missing the midweek Champions League game against Lyon

Bournemouth will be without Adam Smith as he recovers from a long term knee injury he suffered earlier in the season. Jefferson Lerma will also miss out through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Arsenal.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Ederson, Delph, Laporte, Stones, Walker, Fernandinho, David Silva, Gundogan, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling . Bournemouth Begovic, Daniels, Ake, Steve Cook, Francis, Fraser, Lewis Cook, Gosling, Brooks, King, Wilson.

Head to Head Record

Bournemouth's recent rise to Premier League heights means that the two sides have not played each other too frequently in the past. Bournemouth's recent record against Man City is disappointing however, as the Cherries have lost all six of the Premier League meetings between the two sides.

Bournemouth have never beaten Manchester City in a competitive fixture and have only twice escaped with a draw.

Recent Form

City have not dropped points in the Premier League since their 0-0 draw with Liverpool at the start of October, and have won 11 of their 13 games this season. Their only loss this season came earlier this season in the Champions League to Lyon, whom they drew with again in midweek, ending their eight game winning streak.

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

Bournemouth had a red hot start to the season, but have hit a slight roadblock recently having lost their last three games. Eddie Howe's team sit in eighth position in the league, just one point behind Manchester United and look the most likely 'minnow' to threaten the Premier League's 'big six.'

Here's a look at each sides last five fixtures:

Manchester City Bournemouth Lyon 2-2 Man City (27/11) Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (25/11) West Ham 0-4 Man City (24/11) Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth (10/11) Man City 3-1 Man United (11/11) Bournemouth 1-2 Man United (03/11) Man City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (07/11) Bournemouth 2-1 Norwich City (30/10) Man City 6-1 Southampton (04/11) Bournemouth 3-0 Fulham (27/10)

Prediction

Manchester City are coming off a Champions League draw with Lyon and will be slightly stretched with a number of players missing through injury.

They have only been kept goalless by one team this season, Liverpool, and are scoring goals at will. Bournemouth have looked dangerous going forward, but will face the side who has conceded the joint least goals this term.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

However, City average 3.5 goals against Bournemouth in the Premier League so there should be goals a plenty. Although Bournemouth may trouble City's defence, City will expect to come out triumphant.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth