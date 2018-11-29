Newcastle United Plan Talks With MLS Star Miguel Almiron Amid Interest From Arsenal & Tottenham

Newcastle United are looking to muscle their way to the front of the cue to sign Atlanta United talisman Miguel Almirón, after the midfielder attracted interest from a number of Premier League rivals.

The Paraguay international has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham this season, but Newcastle want to be first in line for Almirón's signature.

The Magpies will travel over to America this week to hold talks with Atlanta United over the proposed deal, according to the Daily Mail, ahead of the MLS outfit's second leg of their Conference Finals match against New York Red Bulls.

Almirón featured during their first meeting just last week as goals from Josef Martínez, Franco Escobar and Héctor Daniel Villalba put Atlanta as favourites to reach the MLS Cup final.

The American side have reportedly put a £25m price tag onto Almirón amid the interest from teams in Europe, although some reports have claimed that the 25-year-old could leave for as little as £15m once their run in the MLS Cup comes to an end.

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is said to be confident that Almirón can adapt quickly to life in the Premier League, as the former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager looks to add some creativity to his side in behind Salomón Rondón.

Only three teams in the Premier League have scored less goals than Newcastle this season, who currently sit level with West Ham in the table, just four points above the relegation zone.

The aforementioned Rondón is currently the club's joint top goalscorer - alongside Joselu - in the Premier League but he has only found the back of the net twice this season.