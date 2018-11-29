Retired Milan Legend Kaká Discusses Potential Return to Work at San Siro

Kaká, the former AC Milan and Real Madrid playmaker, retired in 2017 at the age of 35 after spending his twilight years at Orlando City in MLS.

But now the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner has suggested that the door is open for a return to work with Milan, perhaps in an ambassadorial role, according to reports from Calciomercato. Kaká has divulged details of his 'very close' relationship with the club and what coming back to San Siro would mean to him.

MB Media/GettyImages

The Brazilian has opened up about his current situation: “I am focusing on other projects and I have travelled to many places. My relationship with Milan is very close, we are always close, but I do not know if I will.





"I will return, the only certainty I have is that one day I will work there, but I do not know when.





“Once my contract with Orlando was concluded, a Mexican club came to me and offered me the possibility to I play in the Mexican league, I appreciated the invitation and told them that I would have thought about it, but then I ended my career at that moment and I could not accept the proposal.”

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

After six seasons at Milan, Kaká left for Real Madrid in 2009. After spending four years with Los Blancos, he returned to Milan for the 2013/14 season before becoming Orlando City's first Designated Player.

Having already returned to the club once as a player, the Brazilian has had one homecoming; but news of his second possible return will be met with a warm welcome from the Italian giants.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

It remains to be seen what role the retired midfielder would be fulfilling with the Rossoneri, and when it would be, but from his comments it seems inevitable that the man who scored nearly 100 goals for the club, and won them the Champions League in 2007, will be back at his spiritual home sooner or later.