Barcelona to Meet With Super Agent Mino Raiola Ahead of Move for Ajax Starlet Matthijs de Ligt

Barcelona are set to step up their pursuit of Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt by arranging a meeting with the defender's agent, Mino Raiola.

Raiola, who has earned the nickname 'Super Agent' thanks to his involvement in several blockbuster transfers, is likely set for a busy January as 19-year-old de Ligt has been heavily linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs, with Barcelona said to be incredibly interested in the youngster.

News of Barcelona's impending meeting with Raiola comes from Spanish outlet Sport, who state that Raiola is expected to visit Barcelona's headquarters in the coming days.

The two parties are set to discuss a new contract for Barcelona academy starlet Xavi Simons, who has recently been attracting interest from overseas, but the club will also use the meeting as a chance to negotiate a deal for de Ligt.

Barcelona are keen to secure de Ligt's signature as soon as possible, in the hope that their action will scare off any other interested sides. The likes of Juventus, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with a move for the Dutchman, but it is expected that many more teams will be observing de Ligt's current situation.

Samuel Umtiti's recent injury problems have reportedly convinced the club that they cannot afford to miss out on de Ligt. Umtiti has been struggling with a knee injury in recent weeks and Barcelona are said to be prepared to buy a new centre-back if Umtiti requires surgery on his injury.

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen has also been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, but it is believed that the Catalan giants have their sights firmly set on de Ligt. The Dutchman has already made 13 appearances for his country, as well as quickly approaching 100 appearances for his club.

Barcelona are keen to reinforce their defence, having already conceded 19 La Liga goals this season. By contrast, Atletico Madrid have conceded just nine times, whilst rivals Real Madrid, who are said to be in crisis, have also conceded 19.