Barcelona Send Samuel Umtiti to Qatar for Knee Injury Treatment as Club Look to Avoid Surgery

Barcelona have announced that defender Samuel Umtiti will undergo 'conservative' treatment for a knee injury, after aggravating the issue against Atletico Madrid in his first game back after an extended layoff.

Umtiti, who won the World Cup with France in the summer, had missed the previous five weeks with a knee injury, but managed 90 minutes against Atletico before it was confirmed that he had reinjured his knee.

It was reported that Barcelona would send him for surgery to properly rehabilitate the recurring problem, but the club announced today in a press release that he will instead undergo 'conservative' treatment.

Umtiti will travel to Doha, Qatar to undergo a therapeutic plan under the club's supervision, with a view to 'curing the discomfort' in his left knee, and while they haven't given a timeline for his return, it's expected he will be out of action for a few weeks.

Since joining from Lyon in 2016 as a 22-year-old, Umtiti has since established himself as one of the world's leading centre-backs, culminating in a starring role in France's World Cup triumph, before his development was stunted by injury in September.

In total, he's made 91 appearances for Barcelona, scoring two goals, but only eight of those have come this season due to his extended spell on the sidelines.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

In Umtiti's absence, it's likely Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique will continue their partnership at the heart of the Barcelona defence, as the only two fit central defenders available in the worsening injury crisis plaguing the La Liga champions at present.