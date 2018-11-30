Callum Hudson-Odoi Thought Goal Was 'a Dream' as Youngster Gets Off the Mark for Chelsea First Team

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi was unsurprisingly delighted after scoring his first senior goal for the club during Thursday night's 4-0 win over Greek side PAOK at Stamford Bridge, also providing an assist for Alvaro Morata to later on.

With Chelsea already assured of a place in the Europa League knockout stages, Hudson-Odoi was afforded only his second ever senior start after being given the nod in the Community Shield against Manchester City back in August.

"I couldn't believe it, I thought it was a dream!"



"I've just got to keep working hard in training."



Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged his first goal for Chelsea tonight, and it's clear he has a mature head on young shoulders 🔵 pic.twitter.com/alLcR4h1CB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 29, 2018

"I couldn't believe it as I got the opportunity to start. I just thought to myself every time I get the ball, just what I do normally, keep it simple at times but do my stuff," the 18-year-old told BT Sport shortly after the final whistle.

"As soon as I got the goal, I couldn't believe it, I thought it was a dream. I saw the crowd jumping and I realised it was actually and I had scored my first goal for my club, especially coming up from the academy as well," he added.

Hudson-Odoi, who had earlier appeared as a substitute in Chelsea's home and away clashes with BATE Borisov, showed plenty of maturity as he fielded questions.

"The assist, I think that just topped off the night for all of us. We worked hard and we deserved all of the goals that we got," the youngster explained.

"Every opportunity I get, I'll just keep striving and working hard, especially in training. The 90 minutes boosted my confidence, to get more minutes, to get more fitness and keep working hard, and hopefully more opportunities will come."

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri appears keen to keep the growing hype around Hudson-Odoi in check, insisting after the game that PAOK being reduced to 10 men early on was a major factor and suggesting that the player may not yet be ready for Premier League action.

"I don't know if Hudson-Odoi is able for the Premier League at 18, especially in a big team. If he's good enough to play in a big team in the Premier League at 18 then he could be the best player in Europe in two years," the Blues boss said.