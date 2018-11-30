Cameroon Stripped of Hosting 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Due to Lack of Preparation

Cameroon have been stripped of hosting next year's Africa Cup of Nations due to delays in preparation for the tournament.

The most recent tournament, held in 2017, was won by Cameroon thanks to an 88th minute winner from Vincent Aboubakar in the final against Egypt.

The governing body for football in Africa (CAF) has stated that the reason the country have been stripped of hosting rights is due to a severe lack of preparation. There is also a worry about a separatist rebellion that is taking place near two of the planned venues.

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad is quoted by BBC Sport as saying the body will work to "determine a new organising country by the end of the year".

Ahmad had previously expressed that Cameroon still needed to "convince CAF of its ability" to host the historic tournament and the country was forced to dispel rumours that sanctions could be put in place if they were deemed to be behind schedule in their preparations.

It's understood Morocco is being lined up as a replacement for the 2019 tournament which is due to be played across June and July of next summer and will be featuring more teams than previous tournaments, going from 16 to 24.

Barring any serious injuries the Premier League should have some considerable reputation at the tournament. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could all be representing their countries next summer.