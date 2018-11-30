Daniel Levy's Car Broken Into as Spurs Stadium Delays Force Him to Park in Supermarket Car Park

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's car has been broken into near the site of Tottenham's new stadium.

The Mirror report that due to the ongoing construction of Spurs' new ground - and car park - Levy and other club directors were forced to park their vehicles in a nearby Sainsbury's car park.

David Goddard/GettyImages

CCTV cameras caught the attackers targeting seven of the cars, and using a device to prise open the boot of Levy's car. Tottenham have refused to comment on the situation.





Levy has been counting the costs of the delays of Tottenham's new ground, however this one will come as a rather more personal blow to the Tottenham chairman.





The Lilywhites have already confirmed that they will continue to play at Wembley for the remainder of the calendar year, with their first game at the new stadium pencilled in for 13th January 2019 against Manchester United.

The club however have an agreement in place with Wembley to host the remainder of their games in the 2018/19 season, as an insurance option for if there are any further setbacks in opening their new arena.

In an interview last week, Mauricio Pochettino seemed to hint that further delays to the stadium could be possible. The Guardian quoted the Spurs boss saying: "We need to hope that in January or February we can move."

David Ramos/GettyImages

On the pitch, stadium uncertainty has had little effect on the performance of the team. Tottenham currently sit in third place, five points behind leaders Manchester City. They are currently three points ahead of north London rivals Arsenal, who they face on Sunday in the north London derby at the Emirates.