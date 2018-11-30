David Villa Set for Vissel Kobe Move and Reunion With World Cup Winning Teammate Andres Iniesta

David Villa is reportedly set to reunite with former Barcelona and Spain teammate Andres Iniesta by signing for Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Villa recently announced that he would be ending his stay at New York City FC at the end of the season after a four year stint in the MLS.

The Spaniard will end his MLS career with a phenomenal record of 80 goals in just 124 appearances and his performances will forever be remembered by fans of the MLS, who sometimes feel older European players end their careers in the US for a quick pay day.

Mark Brown/GettyImages

According to Manu Carreño of Cadena Ser, Villa's next career move has already been decided. It's understood the prolific goalscorer will head to Japan, more specifically Vissel Kobe, the side Iniesta has played for since July of this year.

Iniesta and Villa were both integral parts of the Spain side that won the World Cup in 2010. Their link up play was almost telepathic and they carried that into a Barcelona side which dominated Europe for years.

Vissel Kobe fans will be hoping for more of the same from the pair when they eventually get onto the pitch at the same time, and while they're both considerably older there's still a lot of talent between them.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Whether the pair do stamp their mark on the JFL or not, the quality of the league will surely improve over time if the likes of Iniesta and Villa are seeing it as a viable landing spot late in their careers.