Derby Midfielder Bradley Johnson Handed 4 Match Ban for Altercation With Stoke's Joe Allen

Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson has been handed a four match ban after an altercation with Stoke City's Joe Allen during their midweek clash.

The midfielder was already due to miss Derby's fixture against Swansea City after collecting five bookings so far this season, but having been found guilty of biting Allen, he'll now miss a further four.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

An FA statement on the incident read: "Bradley Johnson has been suspended for four games after he was found to have committed an act of violent conduct for which the standard punishment would be clearly insufficient.

"The Derby County player was involved in an incident with Stoke City's Joe Allen during Wednesday's game [28 November 2018] which was not seen by the match officials but caught on camera.

"In addition to the suspension for violent conduct, the player will also serve a one-match ban for accumulating five cautions."

In a statement issued by the club, Derby confirmed they will also be investigating the incident.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"Derby County does not expect, nor condone, any of its players to behave in the manner witnessed in the incident on Wednesday evening. The club will be conducting its own internal disciplinary hearing in relation to the matter and as such will make no further comment."

The Rams, who sit on the fringes of the Championship play-off spots, will now be without Johnson for fixtures against Wigan Athletic, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Sheffield United as well as the original ban for the match against Swansea City.