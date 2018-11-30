Huddersfield Among Several Clubs Considering Loan Move for Young Liverpool Striker

Huddersfield are one of several Premier League clubs who are keen on taking Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan in January.

Solanke made 21 appearances in the Premier League last season, most of them as a late substitute, but he has not even been in Jurgen Klopp's squad for any league games this season, with Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi having returned from loans to take his place.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Klopp suggested last week that Solanke could be loaned out in January and there would be no shortage of suitors queuing up to sign the former Chelsea youngster.

Sky Sports report that West Ham and Crystal Palace would challenge Huddersfield to sign the 21-year-old on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

The Terriers, who have one the lowest transfer budgets in the Premier League, are understood to be eyeing loan deals as their main source of reinforcements in January as they aim to repeat last season's miracle by staying in the top flight.

David Wagner's close relationship with Klopp could give Huddersfield the advantage if a battle develops for Solanke's services.

Huddersfield moved out of the relegation zone with their second win in three games against Wolves on Sunday, but the eight goals they have scored this season is the joint-lowest in the Premier League with Palace.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

None of Huddersfield's goals this season have been scored by forwards, with Steve Mounie, Laurent Depoitre and Adama Diakhaby all yet to get off the mark. As for Palace, they are looking to strengthen their attacking options with Christian Benteke currently sidelined and Jordan Ayew still seeking his first goal for the club.