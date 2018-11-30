Lauren Reveals How Danny Welbeck's Injury Could Impact Lacazette & Aubameyang

Former Arsenal icon Lauren has insisted that the injury former Manchester United academy graduate Danny Welbeck is a 'big miss' to Arsenal's firepower.

Lauren also shared his concerns over the future fitness of star duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette too, as the duo are now more suspect to injury due to Welbeck''s extended spell on the sideline.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Welbeck had been enjoying a purple patch at the start of the campaign, but his season has been cut short after falling awkwardly and breaking his ankle in the Europa League tie against Sporting CP.

Unai Emery had been using Welbeck as his main man in the Europa League in order to afford rest to Aubameyang and Lacazette, with Eddie Nketiah now the alternative option in Welbeck's absence.

And former two-time Premier League winner Lauren believes Aubameyang and Lacazette are at a higher risk of injury because of the extra minutes they are forced to play.

"Welbeck will be a big miss for Arsenal," Lauren told SportingBet.





"They’re playing a lot of games and it’s important to keep squad rotation when you’re playing three games a week. Aubameyang and Lacazette now face a higher risk of being injured themselves, as they will be playing more games."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Despite this, Aubameyang and Lacazette were afforded rests in the Europa League victory over FC Vorskla, as they ramp up preparations for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday before facing Manchester United just three days later.

Despite travelling light in the forward department, Eddie Nketiah impressed in the 3-0 victory over the Ukrainian opposition and will now have his sights set on gaining more minutes in the Premier League.

The win also saw Arsenal extend their unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions, a record which they would love to keep intact after Sunday's crunch meeting with Spurs, who sit three points ahead of the Gunners in third spot.