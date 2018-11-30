Liverpool vs Everton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Everton will make the short journey to Anfield on Sunday afternoon, as they face a Liverpool side who will be hoping to put their Champions League miseries behind them.
Jurgen Klopp's side are currently four places and 11 points better off than their bitter rivals as they remain undefeated in the league this season. However, Marco Silva has never lost a Premier League game against his German counterpart, and will be hopeful of inflicting Klopp's first domestic defeat of this term.
Check out 90min's preview for Sunday's clash below.
How to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Sunday 2 December
|
What Time Is Kick Off?
|16:15 GMT
|Where Is It Played?
|Anfield
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Referee?
|Chris Kavanagh
Team News
Predicted Lineups
|Liverpool
|Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner; Mane, Firmino, Shaqiri; Salah
|Everton
|Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison
Head to Head Record
The biggest margin of victory in recent editions came in 2014, as Liverpool swept aside the Toffees, beating them 4-0 at Anfield.
"Players want to be part of it." _#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/gN7JnXMrPT— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2018
Recent Form
Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:
|Liverpool
|Everton
|PSG 2-1 Liverpool (28/11)
|Everton 1-0 Cardiff (24/11)
|Watford 0-3 Liverpool (24/11)
|Chelsea 0-0 Everton (11/11)
|Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (11/11)
|Everton 3-1 Brighton (03/11)
|Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool (06/11)
|Man United 2-1 Everton (28/10)
|Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (03/11)
|Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace (21/10
Prediction
Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton