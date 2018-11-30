Liverpool vs Everton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Everton will make the short journey to Anfield on Sunday afternoon, as they face a Liverpool side who will be hoping to put their Champions League miseries behind them.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently four places and 11 points better off than their bitter rivals as they remain undefeated in the league this season. However, Marco Silva has never lost a Premier League game against his German counterpart, and will be hopeful of inflicting Klopp's first domestic defeat of this term.

Check out 90min's preview for Sunday's clash below.

How to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 2 December What Time Is Kick Off?

16:15 GMT Where Is It Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League Referee? Chris Kavanagh

Team News





Liverpool will be without club captain Jordan Henderson for Sunday's clash, as he is set to serve a one game suspension. Adam Lallana could be back in contention after he returned to training this week, whilst Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a long-term absentee.



Meanwhile, Everton are enjoying a recent spate of consistency, both in results as well as team selection. Marco Silva has been blessed with an almost fully fit squad to face their local rivals on Sunday and the Portuguese manager is likely to field the same starting XI for the third game in a row.

Predicted Lineups





Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner; Mane, Firmino, Shaqiri; Salah Everton Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison

Head to Head Record





Klopp's rampant Reds have had the best of it in recent times when it comes to Merseyside derbies. In fact, Liverpool haven't lost in this fixture since 2010; that's a run of 17 games without defeat. Admittedly, nine of the last 17 derbies have ended all-square, but what will be of greater concern to the Everton faithful is they haven't won at Anfield since 1999.





The biggest margin of victory in recent editions came in 2014, as Liverpool swept aside the Toffees, beating them 4-0 at Anfield. "Players want to be part of it." _#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/gN7JnXMrPT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2018

Recent Form





Liverpool are one of two unbeaten teams left in the Premier League this campaign. However, they have been left to lick their Champions League wounds after losing three of their last four games in Europe's elite club competition.





Klopp's side will be expected to return to winning ways at a stadium where they have conceded just once in six Premier League games this season.





Meanwhile Everton are starting to build some momentum of their own, as they are unbeaten in their last three. Summer signing Richarlison has lit up Goodison Park this year, scoring six league goals already. However, Silva's side have struggled on their travels this term, having won just one game outside of Goodison.

Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:





Liverpool Everton PSG 2-1 Liverpool (28/11) Everton 1-0 Cardiff (24/11) Watford 0-3 Liverpool (24/11) Chelsea 0-0 Everton (11/11) Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (11/11) Everton 3-1 Brighton (03/11) Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool (06/11) Man United 2-1 Everton (28/10) Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (03/11) Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace (21/10

Prediction





Referee Chris Kavanagh faces the toughest assignment of his fledgling career in the English top flight on Sunday, and will do well to keep his cards in his pocket in a fixture that has produced more red cards than any other in Premier League history.





Despite their Champions League setback, Liverpool should go into this game full of confidence. Having conceded just once at Anfield this year, they will hope to keep an efficient Everton attack at bay on Sunday. Everton and Marco Silva will be buoyed by the fact that Jurgen Klopp has never beaten a Silva side in the Premier League in two attempts; a record the Portuguese will be desperate to maintain come Sunday evening.

Everton simply have not been good enough on the road this term and there is no reason for that to change at a ground they haven't won at for 19 years.





Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton