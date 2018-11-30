Tim Sherwood Amps Up Rivalry Ahead of North London Derby With Controversial Combined XI

November 30, 2018

Sky Sports pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has upset Arsenal fans on social media by naming a controversial 'combined' 11 of Spurs and Gunners players.

The two North London clubs meet at the Emirates on Sunday in a crucial clash that could have  repercussions for the rest of the season. 

Tottenham currently sit in third position in the Premier League and Arsenal in fifth, but the Gunners' scintillating form sees them trail their neighbours by just three points. A victory for either side would land a significant blow in terms of bragging rights and the fight for the top four this season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Sherwood, who is famously outspoken on numerous footballing topics, took the chance to wind up Arsenal fans when Sky Sports asked him for his combined team of Spurs and Arsenal players by naming a lineup without any Arsenal players in it.

The Englishman couldn't fit in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette and even managed to justify including Harry Winks, who's only played just over 400 Premier League minutes this season.

Both sets of fans had predictable responses to Sherwood's choice, with Arsenal supporters understandably voicing their anger.

To anyone that isn't an Arsenal fan, Sherwood's choice of team is a clear wind up attempt, and it's fair to say he's succeeded in doing that. If there's anything you can count on within the footballing world, it's outraged fans on social media. 

