Why Man Utd Have to Make David de Gea Their New Captain if He's Ready to Commit His Future

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea wants to stay at Old Trafford, so says Jose Mourinho. And, given what we know about the Spain star that's certainly not difficult to believe.

The club also wants him to stay, while Mourinho has asserted that De Gea's agent, Jorge Mendes, will not try and his influence his client and the decision will be the player's alone. The reason this assurance carries weight because Mourinho is also a valuable Mendes client.

Jose on @D_DeGea: "He is the level of player that we need — we need the best players in the world. We have the best goalkeeper in the world, obviously the manager wants him to stay, the board wants him to stay and David wants to stay."

It sounds very positive and, overall, the United boss appears genuinely optimistic that De Gea will agree to a new long-term contract that will secure his future in Manchester beyond the summer of 2020 when his current deal is due to expire.

The next logical step then would be to make De Gea the next United club captain.

Not only would it be reward for committing his future to the club, he ticks all the boxes and seems perfect for the role as current skipper Antonio Valencia nears the end of his United career - it could even happen sooner if the Ecuadorian is no longer considered an automatic starter.

Having joined from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, De Gea is one of United's longest serving players. Only Valencia and Chris Smalling have really been at the club longer, with Phil Jones and Ashley Young arriving at Old Trafford just a matter days before the talented stopper.

De Gea has done his time, so to speak, and is therefore well versed in what it means to play for the club. Renowned as the best in the world in his position he can also command the respect of his teammates, a vital requirement for any captain at any level.

Still only 28 years of age, he could also be a long-term choice, differing from Michael Carrick and Valencia, who inherited the captaincy aged 35 and 32 respectively.

De Gea is a model professional and is never in the headlines for the wrong reasons - save one unfortunate incident back in 2011 when, as a 20-year-old new to England, he was accused of shoplifting a Krispy Kreme doughnut from a Tesco store. These days he has a very quiet and settled off-field life with girlfriend Edurne, who is believed to have relocated to England.

De Gea is a mature individual who appears ready to be a leader, in a way that say Paul Pogba, doesn't yet after his brief stint as stand-in captain earlier this season.

Great win yesterday! Let's think about our next rivals and keep improving. I'm proud to wear this armband! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/gduqspyh4a — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) September 24, 2015

He has also captained United before, briefly during a league cup tie when Louis van Gaal was manager, describing himself at the time as 'proud'. But his experience of leading a team extends beyond that as he also occasionally skippered Spain at Under-21 level.

Assuming he is ready to commit his future to the club, De Gea is the only logical choice to be the next full-time captain of Manchester United.