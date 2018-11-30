Why Manchester United Should Ditch the Trend and Make Nicky Butt Their Next Manager

With Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho under pressure and looking increasingly unhappy at the club, the Red Devils could soon be looking for their fourth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson called time on his career.

After a disappointing seven-month stint from David Moyes and a turbulent two seasons under Louis Van Gaal, United have since had Chelsea’s former Premier League winning manager Mourinho in charge.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It hasn’t quite gone to plan for the Portuguese, despite winning the Europa League and taking the club back to the Champions League. There is still a vast amount of unrest at the club.

Despite a couple of decent results of late, their poor start to the season has left Mourinho in a precarious position, with many calling for him and the club to part ways.

If he were sacked, there is a long list of names linked with taking over. But should they go for another big stellar name?

It hasn’t worked so far, with both Jose and Van Gaal failing to steer the club to sustained success and, more importantly, failing to provide the style of football the club crave.

Week after week we hear the Stretford End shout 'attack, attack, attack' as they will for their team to take a chance and go after teams, but they seem to be shackled by the safe and slow physical style of play Mourinho prefers.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

So how do they solve this problem?

Well, instead of targeting managers like Zidane, Allegri and Conte, who have all been linked to the role, it might well prove to be a masterstroke from the club to instead promote from within.

Nicky Butt won’t be the name on many people’s lips when they do decide to replace Mourinho but with Ryan Giggs looking likely to be Wales manager for some time to come, he could be the club legend who is the right man to take on the mantle of leading the side.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Butt is currently the head of coaching at United’s youth academy and with a number of videos emerging showing the youth team playing quality, flowing attacking football with sustained success, a lot of fans are starting to take note of what the former England international can do.

A stern, reliable and tough tackling midfielder as a player, Butt would bring steel and grit to management but, more importantly, has United DNA in his blood.

Coming through the youth system, Butt was a part of the famous 'Class of 92' along with David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary and Phil Neville.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He was always a man his manager could call upon for the crunch games and epitomised the type of passion Sir Alex wanted from his players. He would demand that himself from any players he managed too, and would certainly put some fight into the team.

While being the tough tackling and quality midfielder as a player, it is as a coach that he is now impressing. Having worked his way up through the ranks at United as a coach, Butt is on the verge of full-time club management, and it seems like his next logical move.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Butt could become the perfect man to lead his boyhood club if he were surrounded with the right people in his back room team. United should ditch the trend and promote from within, and Butt is surely the right manager to lead their next generation.