Atalanta vs Napoli Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time and Team News

By 90Min
December 01, 2018

Napoli travel to Atalanta on Monday night, looking to keep pace with runaway leaders Juventus. Carlo Ancelotti's men lead the chasing pack in second place, one point ahead of Inter, whilst Atalanta entered the weekend sitting in ninth, within touching distance of a European place.

Where to Watch


When is Kick Off? Monday 3rd December
What Time is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST)
Where is it Played? Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia
TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1
Referee? Piero Giacomelli


Team News

Napoli welcomed Amin Younes back to training following an ankle injury, but Monday's game may come too soon for him, while Vlad Chireches remains the club's only long term injury. Centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is also one booking away from a suspension.

SSC Napoli v Chievo Verona - Serie A

As for Atalanta, Josip Ilicic is currently suspended, and Rafael Toloi, Musa Barrow and Marco Varnier all miss out through injury. 

Head to Head Record

The last five meetings between the sides have been tilted marginally in favour of Ancelotti's men, with Napoli winning three times and Atalanta picking up two victories. A Dries Mertens goal separated the sides when they last met in January.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Recent Form

Napoli kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive on Wednesday night with a victory over Red Star Belgrade, but they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Chievo last time out in the league, allowing Juventus to pull even further in front of them.

Atalanta's 3-2 defeat to Empoli last year brought an end to a run of four straight wins for the club, having gone unbeaten since the start of October until that point.

Here's how both teams have fared in their last five league games.

Napoli Atalanta
Napoli 0 - 0 Chievo (25/11) Empoli 3 - 2 Atalanta (25/11)
Genoa 1 - 2 Napoli (10/11) Atalanta 4 - 1 Inter (11/11)
Napoli 5 - 1 Empoli (02/11) Bologna 1 - 2 Atalanta (04/11)
Napoli 1 - 1 Roma (28/10) Atalanta 3 - 0 Parma (27/10)
Udinese 0 - 3 Napoli (20/10) Chievo 1 - 5 Atalanta (21/10)

Prediction

FBL-EUR-C1-NAPOLI-BELGRADE

Napoli should have enough to cope with Atalanta, but the hosts won't make it easy for them. Buoyed by their win in midweek, Napoli should bounce back from last weekend's stalemate. 


Prediction: Atalanta 1-3 Napoli


