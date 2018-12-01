Chelsea Rebuff Barcelona Approach for Young Centre Back Andreas Christensen

Chelsea have rejected an approach from Barcelona for centre back Andreas Christensen, who has struggled for regular game time this season after a breakout campaign last term.

Barca are believed to be interested in signing a new defender, with Samuel Umtiti struggling with injury and Gerard Pique on the decline, but the Blues have no interest in letting their talented youngster leave just yet.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia rejected an advance from Barcelona for the Denmark international.

There are reportedly concerns regarding Christensen's ability to play in a back four, the system he largely played in during Antonio Conte's time at Stamford Bridge.

With a deal for Christensen now seemingly out of the picture, Barca may look for a short term fix in January before making a move for highly sought after Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.





The Netherlands international is one of the most talented young players in Europe but Ajax have played hardball over his future so far, with offers around £65m still not enough to prise their biggest talent away from the Eredivisie.

Juventus and Tottenham are still interested in the 19-year-old but Barcelona have shortlisted him as a long term replacement for Gerard Pique.

Christensen has struggled for game time so far this season and has not featured in the Premier League so far, his only appearances coming in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger have been preferred by Maurizio Sarri so far this term and Gary Cahill may also be above the former Borussia Monchengladbach man in the pecking order.