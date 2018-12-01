Fiorentina 0-3 Juventus: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bianconeri Thrash La Viola

Juventus extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points after defeating Fiorentina 3-0 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Rodrigo Bentancur opened the scoring in the 31st minute before Giorgio Chiellini doubled the lead in the 69th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo added a third eleven minutes from time to seal the victory and become the joint top scorer in the league with ten goals, while also condemning La Viola to a first league defeat at home.

Fiorentina had the lion's share of possession in the first part of the first half, pressing their opponents high up the pitch and forcing several errors from some of Juve's most experienced players, but couldn't muster any real opportunities.

Despite their bright start, they fell behind with their eagerness to keep tabs on Ronaldo, proving costly as Bentancur used the Portuguese as a diversion before opening the scoring.

The Gigliati saw more of the ball as Juventus grew complacent looking for their second goal. They posed a threat on the counter, using the width of the pitch vacated by the marauding João Cancelo and Mattia de Sciglio with the pace of Giovanni Simeone and Federico Chiesa, but they couldn't take their rare opportunities.

Starting XI: Lafont (5); Milenković (5), Pezzella (5), Hugo (6), Biraghi (6); Benassi (6), Jordan Veretout (5), Fernandes (6); Gerson (6), Simeone (5), Chiesa (6*).





Substitutes: Pjaca (5), Théréau (N/A).

STAR MAN - Chiesa looked bright for La Viola. He picked up some nice pockets of space and drove at the Juventus defenders, who were facing their own goal at times. He got into some good positions and looked to feed his striker Simeone on several opportunities, but unfortunately they just couldn't make them count and they were punished. He also tracked back and prevented some crucial counter-attacking chances.

WORST PLAYER - Germán Pezzella looked unusually nervous against Juventus. He couldn't keep up with the attacking pace of the Juventus front three of Paulo Dybala, Ronaldo and Mario Mandžukić and his frustration was evident when he accepted a booking for a wild late challenge on Ronaldo in the second half.





The Argentine's positioning was poor for the opener when he was dragged to follow the run of Ronaldo instead of sticking with Bentancur, and he didn't improve as the game progressed.

Juve started on the back foot, but momentum shifted after a possible penalty appeal was turned down by VAR after the ball struck Cristiano Biraghi's trailing hand. The visitors felt hard done by but pressed for the opener, which came courtesy of Bentancur, who took his goal well.

After getting the first, the Bianconeri were in command and went in search of their second with Ronaldo and Dybala going close before half time.

Despite a more sloppier display in the second period, La Vecchia Signora had their opponents right where they wanted them. They looked to kill the game off, which they eventually did when Chiellini made it two before Ronaldo added a third from the penalty spot after a handball from Edimilson Fernandes.

Starting XI: Szczęsny (6); De Sciglio (5), Bonucci (5), Chiellini (7), Cancelo (6); Cuadrado (6), Bentancur (7), Matuidi (5); Dybala (6), Mandžukić (6), Ronaldo (7*).





Substitutes: Bernardeschi (N/A), Costa (5), Kean (N/A).

STAR MAN - Ronaldo wasn't at his best on the night, but he had a hand in all three of Juventus' goals. He also created several good opportunities for his teammates, with Dybala unfortunate not to have found the net.

WORST PLAYER - Blaise Matuidi was fairly anonymous during the encounter. He didn't offer much in the game from an offensive standpoint, and also didn't contribute much defensively, as his side were on the back foot on the counter.

Fiorentina travel to eighth placed Sassuolo in the hope of extending their unbeaten run away in the league to four matches.

Meanwhile, Juventus host rivals Inter (who lie third in Serie A) in the Derby d'Italia. The Bianconeri haven't been beaten by the Nerazzurri in the league at the Allianz Stadium since November 2012.