Fiorentina hosts Juventus on Saturday in a Serie A matchup at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy. The game will start at noon ET.

Juventus is coming off a 1–0 win over Valencia in the Champions League matchup. Juventus has won four straight Serie A matches, good for first in the table with 37 points.

Fiorentina sits in 10th place with 18 points. The club is coming off a 0–0 draw against Bologna.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: Noon ET

Live stream: ESPN+

