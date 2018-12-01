How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Juventus in a Serie A match on Saturday, Dec. 1.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 01, 2018

Fiorentina hosts Juventus on Saturday in a Serie A matchup at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy. The game will start at noon ET.

Juventus is coming off a 1–0 win over Valencia in the Champions League matchup. Juventus has won four straight Serie A matches, good for first in the table with 37 points.

Fiorentina sits in 10th place with 18 points. The club is coming off a 0–0 draw against Bologna.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: Noon ET

Live stream: ESPN+

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

