How to watch Fiorentina vs. Juventus in a Serie A match on Saturday, Dec. 1.
Fiorentina hosts Juventus on Saturday in a Serie A matchup at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy. The game will start at noon ET.
Juventus is coming off a 1–0 win over Valencia in the Champions League matchup. Juventus has won four straight Serie A matches, good for first in the table with 37 points.
Fiorentina sits in 10th place with 18 points. The club is coming off a 0–0 draw against Bologna.
Here's how to watch Saturday's match:
Time: Noon ET
Live stream: ESPN+
