Gabriel Barbosa Opens Up on Premier League Interest as Trio of English Clubs Hover

Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa has declared his admiration of the Premier League, admitting a move to England in the next transfer window 'attracts him'.

The 22-year-old is currently playing his football with former club Santos, after parent club Inter sanctioned a loan move that is set to expire at the end of the year, with the forward failing to settle at the San Siro since arriving in 2017.

Since returning to his homeland, Barbosa, or 'Gabigol' as he's known, has scored 18 goals in 35 Brazilian league games, as the striker hopes his form can seal a move to the Premier League in January, with Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace all interested.

Miguel Schincariol/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "They are all important clubs with top quality players.





"Hopefully everything will be good for everyone if we reach an agreement. There are many things involved, mainly Inter Milan as they hold my rights. It hasn’t been decided yet, but it is very unlikely I will remain in Brazil.

"The Premier League always had great strikers and it is a joy to watch on TV. It is very competitive, fast-paced and dynamic, with loads of title contenders. There is quality everywhere, that’s why everybody loves it and I am no different. It attracts me a lot."

Barbosa's current contract at Inter is set to expire in 2021, although it looks as if the Brazil international will leave before then, as the Olympic gold medallist hopes he can carry his form into 2019.

He added: "It has been a very good year for me,. Individually it has been spectacular. I have matured a lot and playing more games gives you more confidence. I’ve played a lot of games and learned a lot.

Miguel Schincariol/GettyImages

"I wish for 2019 to be another happy year for me, as good as the one at Santos so far. What I can assure you is that my dedication will be at the maximum level."