Jamie Carragher Highlights One Area for Liverpool Defensive Rock to Improve in His Game

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that there is one aspect in which that Reds defender Virgil van Dijk can improve, in order to be classed among the greatest ever Premier League centre-halves.

Van Dijk completed his move to Anfield from Southampton in January for an estimated £75m, a world record fee for a defender. He has gone on to become one of their most reliable players at the heart of Jurgen Klopp's defence, helping to keep nine clean sheets in 18 matches this campaign, and 11 in the second half of last season.

His impressive performances have helped establish himself as the leader of Liverpool's defence, but Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph that he believes the Dutchman could stand to add more goals to his game.





Van Dijk has netted just once since his move (against Sunday's opponents Everton), with Carragher saying: "What could I criticise him for? Given his superiority in the air, he could have more goals than his solitary strike on debut against Sunday's opponents."

He added: "What is so frightening is Van Dijk ticks so many of the same boxes as [John] Terry and [Rio] Ferdinand, like a fearsome combination of the two.

"He is quick as well as elegant in possession. He too is a leader for club and country. It was telling Ronald Koeman gave Van Dijk the armband for the Netherlands – who are also transformed in the last 12 months – and Liverpool’s players voted the Dutchman to skipper the side in the absence of others."