Keylor Navas Bemoans Lack of Real Madrid Game Time Since Arrival of Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has expressed his frustrations regarding his lack of game time for the first-team this season.

The 31-year-old had shared goalkeeping responsibilities with Thibaut Courtois at the beginning of the campaign following his arrival from Chelsea this summer, resulting in the Costa Rica international featuring in three Champions League games as well as the opening two games of the La Liga season during Julen Lopetegui's brief tenure.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Since the appointment of Santiago Solari at the end of October, Navas has featured just once for Los Blancos, in the Copa del Rey, with the shot-stopper somewhat bemused by his lack of game time, referring to his part in the club's success in the Champions League in recent seasons.

"I went from winning three Champions League titles to not playing," said Navas speaking to El Chiringuito, as quoted by Goal.





Navas was in goal for all three of Real Madrid's Champions League triumphs in the past three campaigns, as the La Liga side became the first team since Bayern Munich in the 1970s to win three finals in succession.

Arriving in 2014, Navas has made 148 appearances for the club in all competitions, keeping 48 clean sheets during that time, winning a La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup as well as three Champions Leagues.

Real Madrid's struggles this season have been well documented as the Spanish giants currently lie sixth in La Liga, six points off league leaders Sevilla, following five defeats in their opening 13 games, although they did book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a recent win against AS Roma.