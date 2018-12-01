Liverpool's Throw-In Coach Reveals Club Have Extended His Contact Until the End of the Season

Liverpool’s new throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has had his contract extended until the end of the season after impressing on his probation period. Jurgen Klopp identified the set pieces as a weakness in his side and approached the Dane to rectify the issue.

Gronnemark was offered an initial six-month contract as a Liverpool coach and has impressed the Reds hierarchy in that time. Speaking to the Express, he confirmed that he has now had his contract extended until the end of the season.

“Last week they [Liverpool] just renewed my contract so that I will be there for the rest of the season” he revealed.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Danish athlete is the current Guinness World Record holder for the longest throw-in, launching the ball an impressive 51.33 meters. Klopp is hoping Gronnemark can use his knowledge to add a new weapon to Liverpool’s attacking arsenal.

Gronnemark assured the Express there is more to his job than trying to emulate the famous Rory Delap long throws that delivered so much success for Stoke City under Tony Pulis. A key part of that Stoke side's attack, the long throw was in vogue for a brief period but the Dane will be adopting a different approach.

“It’s not about being Stoke number two, first of all, it was pretty cool with Stoke and what they did to survive in the Premier League. I don’t think that Liverpool or me are expecting any goals from the long throw-ins. We are mostly focusing on the thing I call the fast and the clip throw in to keep possession,” he added.

“There are approximately 40-50 throws in a match and most teams lose the ball more than 50% of the occasions when they are under pressure. You’ll not see a lot of long throw-ins from Joe Gomez but when he does make one it will be very, very dangerous.”