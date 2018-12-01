How to Watch Manchester City vs. Bournemouth: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Manchester City vs. Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, Dec. 1.

By Michael Shapiro
December 01, 2018

Manchester City will look to hold its spot atop in the Premier League on Saturday when it hosts Bournemouth. Kickoff from Eithad Stadium in Manchester is slated for 10 a.m. ET. 

Man City is undefeated in Premier League action this year, leading Liverpool by two points in the table entering this weekend. The defending champions have won their last five matches, outscoring opponents 13-2 since Nov. 1.

Bournemouth enters the contest in eighth place in the Premier League table. Bournemouth has lost its last three league matches, with all three defeats coming by one goal. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

