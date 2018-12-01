Mauricio Pochettino Insists Spurs Can End 8-Year Winless Run Away at Arsenal This Weekend

By 90Min
December 01, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is confident that his side can claim their first win away at Arsenal this weekend for the first time since 2010.

Spurs have lost five of their last eight visits to the Emirates across all competitions, including back-to-back 5-2 defeats within nine months of each other in 2012.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, Tottenham have been on the rise in recent years, losing only one of their last eight north London derbies, and manager Pochettino is full of belief that Spurs can register just their second ever win at the Emirates Stadium.

"I think the mentality so far is so good," Pochettino said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "I think now it is about delivering the job. We have the belief which is most important in football. The belief and faith that you can beat any team away from home or at home and I think today the squad have that belief and that is most important.

"Then the performance can be good or not so good. Then you have some luck or not in different games, but with the right mentality, all is possible. It's special, a special game. Always it's tough to play this kind of game because it means more than other games. We know very well what this game means for our fans.

"Of course, the players feel that. The players are aware of what the game means. We have a lot of players who through the academy arrive in the first team. They know very well what it means to play Arsenal."

Tottenham's only ever win on the road to Arsenal since their stadium move came back in 2010, where they overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2, with the winning goal coming courtesy of a Younès Kaboul header.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Although Spurs have been able to draw three of their last four visits to Arsenal, the club will hope that they can break their winless run at the Emirates and prove once and for all that there has been a power shift in north London.

