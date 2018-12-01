Mohamed Salah Reveals Season-Long Target Ahead of Crucial Merseyside Derby

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has revealed what he wants the Anfield club to achieve by the end of the campaign, ahead of the Reds' Merseyside derby against rivals Everton on Sunday.

Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions last campaign, setting a new record last season as his tally of 32 league goals became the highest ever total accumulated in 38-game Premier League season.

The forward, who has already netted nine times in all competitions this season, was awarded the FIFA Puskás Award for his strike against the Toffees in the same fixture last season.

However, as he prepares to face the same opponents on Sunday, the former Chelsea and Roma man is setting his priorities on achieving silverware with the Reds, who haven't won a trophy since 2012.

Salah told Sky Sports: "My target last season was not only to break the (goalscoring) record but also to win something with the club. We were very close in the Champions League final but this is football, we have to accept the result.





"This time also I can't say my individual one but my target now is to win something for the club. This would be huge for us as a team and as players. It's also a dream for the city and for the fans. I think this season we are going to do something."





Liverpool have been involved in two European finals in the last three years, but were beaten by Spanish opposition on both occasions. They were second best to Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final, and Real Madrid in last season's Champions League.

Yet, Salah appeared optimistic for the remainder of the Reds' current campaign, with his side second in the league and a victory against Napoli away from securing a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.