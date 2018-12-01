In an official statement released on Saturday morning, River Plate appealed against CONMEBOL's decision to move the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu on December 9.

The statement used three specific reasons, including the fact that the club was not solely responsible for the attacks committed on November 24 outside Monumental stadium, placing the focus on the city's authorities. In addition, River Plate states it can't expect thousands of its supporters to travel to Europe, given financial and distance issues.

"It's incomprehensible that the most important match in Argentine football can't happen without issues in this very country, the same one currently hosting the G20 summit," reads the statement. "Argentine football, along with the federation, can't allow that a handful of violent citizens halt the Superclasico's development."



