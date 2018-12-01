WATCH: Ronaldo Scores for Juventus, Receives Yellow for Celebration, Gets Subbed Off

Ronaldo's goal secured Juventus' 3-0 win over Fiorentina.  

By Michael Shapiro
December 01, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo put an exclamation mark on his 10th Serie A goal of the season on Saturday, blasting the ball into the stands after scoring on a penalty kick in the 79th minute. Ronaldo's score gave Juventus a 3-0 lead over Fiorentina, and after a scoreless final 20 minutes, Juventus advanced its Serie A record to 13–0–1. 

Watch Ronaldo's spirited celebration below: 

The referee and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri weren't so pleased with Ronaldo's celebration, however, as he received a yellow card for his post-goal antics, and was subsequently benched by Allegri, who was likely trying to protect his star player.

Ronaldo is tied for the Serie A lead in goals, matching Geona's Krzysztof Piatek, but also has five assists. The Portuguese star is the first Juventus player to score 10 goals in his first 14 matches since John Charles in 1957-58.

Juventus is in first place in Serie A. Its next match is a big one as it faces Inter Milan on Friday.

 

