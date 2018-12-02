AC Milan 2-1 Parma: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Kessié Penalty Seals Comeback Win

AC Milan came from behind to win 2-1 at the San Siro to claim all three points in a critical match for both sides, pitting the fifth and sixth placed teams in the Serie A against each other.

The home side started stronger, with Patrick Cutrone stinging the palms of Sepe in the first minute. The Rossoneri continued to dominate the ball throughout the first half, but failed to carve out many decent opportunities as Roberto Inglese cut an isolated figure up top for Parma.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Suso's low driven effort forced a good save from Sepe, but it will have been the away side going into half-time feeling they should have been in front. A free kick from the right was swung in and Riccardo Gagliolo rose highest above the Milan defence and somehow headed wide when it looked like an easy goal.

For all of Milan's dominance in the first half, it was the away side who struck the first blow as Inglese rose highest to head home from Scozzarella's 49th minute corner. The Italian giants weren't behind for long though as the ball deflected kindly for Cutrone in the box and he rifled a volley into the bottom left corner via the post.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The turnaround was complete with 20 minutes remaining, as Frank Kessié converted from the spot after VAR had correctly ruled that Alessandro Bastoni had handled in the box.





Milan spurned numerous opportunities late on to seal the win, but a combination of sloppy finishing and last-ditch defending meant that Kessié's goal was the winner as Milan held on for a much needed win.









AC MILAN

Key Talking Point





Gennaro Gattuso's side have been riddled with injuries and the question remains whether his hand will be forced in the January transfer window. Ivan Strinic, Mattia Caldara, Lucas Biglia, Mateo Musacchio, Giacomo Bonaventura and Alessio Romagnoli all missed out through injury so to come away with a win will be hugely satisfying for Gattuso's side.





Gonzalo Higuain will return from suspension next week to provide some much needed bite in attack, but with so many players out it seems unlikely that the Rossoneri will make no additions next month.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Donnarumma (6); Abate (7), Calabria (6), Zapata (6), Rodriguez (6), Kessié (8*), Mauri (6), Bakayoko (6), Suso (7), Cutrone (6), Çalhanoğlu (6).

Substitutes: Borini (6), Castillejo (N/A)





STAR MAN - Franck Kessié gets the nod ahead of Suso for his goal and all-around industrious performance in the heart of Milan's midfield. The penalty proved to be the match winner, and his ball winning ability was illustrated with a lung-bursting 80-yard run forward in stoppage time.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - He didn't do much wrong throughout the match, but Bakayoko was beaten by Inglese for the first goal when he shouldn't have been. His performances for Milan since his loan move from Chelsea have been indifferent to say the least, but he will surely get an earful from his manager for his role in the first goal.





PARMA





Player Ratings





Starting XI: Sepe (6); Iacoponi (5), Alves (5), Bastoni (5), Gagliolo (5), Grassi (5), Scozzarella (6), Barilla (6), Biabiany (6), Inglese (6), Gervinho (5).

Substitutes: Ciciretti (5), Stulac (5), Ceravolo (5)





Looking Ahead





AC Milan face another home match next Sunday, playing against Torino at the San Siro as they look to build on Sunday's hard-fought victory over Parma. On the other hand Parma face a home tie against Serie A's bottom side Chievo as they will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to the side just above them in the table.