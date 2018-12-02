Arjen Robben Confirms He Will Leave Bayern Munich Next Summer After '10 Wonderful Years'

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing an end to his near-decade long association with the club.

The 34-year-old has been a key player for the Bundesliga side since he joined the club from Real Madrid in 2009. He has made 305 appearances for Bayern, racking up 143 goals and 101 assists.

Robben revealed the news to Omnisport during an official fan club visit, and is quoted by Goal as saying: "It's my last year at Bayern.





"It has been 10 beautiful years. But it's time [to leave] now."

He has enjoyed an incredibly successful career, earning silverware in Germany, England and Spain. However, the most successful period of his career has come with Bayern, as the Dutchman has helped the club to seven Bundesliga titles.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness had previously suggested that Robben could be set to leave the club, but also revealed that Franck Ribery may also be departing during the summer.

Goal journalist Ronan Murphy reported Hoeness' statement on Twitter, quoting the Bayern president as saying: "Ribery and Robben are probably in their last year at FC Bayern."





35-year-old Ribery emerged as one of football's finest wingers during his time with Bayern. He joined the club from French side Marseille in 2007 and has since gone on to represent the club 405 times.

During his 11 years with the club, Ribery has netted 118 goals and created a further 180 for his teammates. He was won countless trophies during his illustrious career, including eight Bundesliga titles as well as the Champions League in 2013.





The Frenchman's contract with Bayern expires at the end of the season, but Hoeness' comments suggest that Ribery is unlikely to be offered a new deal to remain at the club.