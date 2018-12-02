Chris Hughton Hails 'Big 3 Points' After Brighton Come From Behind to Beat Huddersfield

Brighton manager Chris Hughton praised his side after they came from behind to beat ten man Huddersfield on Saturday to move up to 11th in the Premier League table.

The Seagulls conceded in the first minute after Matthias Jorgensen put the hosts ahead, but Steve Mounie's red card tipped the scales in the away side's favour and they secured the win thanks to strikes from Shane Duffy and Florin Andone.

Hughton said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I thought we were good after conceding a very early goal. I thought we were good after that.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"When they went down to ten you have to capitalise on that. If I can make a judgement on what we saw last week and this week, it was completely different.





"The ascendancy was with us at half-time and it's always difficult when you're the team that has 10 men how aggressive do you play, it's a difficult decision to make."

Hughton made the bold decision to drop Glenn Murray for Andone but was repaid when the Romanian scored the winning goal, helping Brighton pick up three points from a losing position for the first time in their Premier League history.

He added: "At a time when the teams around us and below us are picking up some momentum, Huddersfield got a wonderful win at Wolves and Cardiff won last night [Friday], it's important to pick up points and it feels like a big three points for us.

"We made a decision to play Florin today, we have a squad that's really pushing, we thought with the way they play and a high line we might benefit from his runs behind.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"But you need a centre-forward and it has been Glenn [Murray] for us who has been in those positions, and whether it's him, Florin or Jugen you need that kind of finish and delivery."