Cristiano Ronaldo Equals 61-Year Club Record by Scoring Again for Juventus

By scoring from the penalty spot in Juventus' 3-0 win against Fiorentina, Cristiano Ronaldo has matched a 61-year record for Juventus, making him only the second newcomer to score 10 goals in 14 maiden appearances for the Old Lady in Serie A.

Ronaldo has only been in Turin since July, arriving for €100 million, but is already making a name for himself as one of Juventus' greatest players.

According to stats from Opta, his latest goal this season sees him equal a record that was first set by Welshman John Charles in 1957.

10 - Prior to Cristiano Ronaldo, the last Juventus player able to score at least 10 goals in his first Serie A season after MD14 was John Charles in 1957/58. Legend.#FiorentinaJuventus #SerieA pic.twitter.com/ByuEe1JtRn — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 1, 2018

To put Ronaldo's impressive feat into perspective, John Charles spent five years at Juventus scoring 108 goals in 155 appearances after arriving from Leeds United. Equally comfortable playing as a striker or shoring things up in defence, the Welshman is still widely considered one of the greatest and most versatile players in British footballing history.

The prolific number seven is no stranger to goalscoring achievements, having scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Ronaldo's 79th minute penalty came in a 3-0 win against Fiorentina, in which he added to Rodrigo Bentancur's opener after half an hour, with Giorgio Chiellini netting Juventus' second after 69 minutes.

After converting the penalty, the Portuguese was subbed for the first time this season having been issued a yellow card earlier in the proceedings.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Massimiliano Allegri's side have 40 points after 14 games, having won 13 so far this season, and the positive result against Fiorentina marks a fifth consecutive victory in Serie A.





Their dominant win in Tuscany has established an 11-point lead over Napoli, who remain in second place on 29 points.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Juventus' next game in Serie A is a home meeting with Inter; it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo's rich goalscoring form will continue, but you wouldn't bet against him adding to an already impressive debut season in Italy.