Man Utd Star Fred Reveals Frustration With Jose Mourinho After Lack of Action Costs Him Brazil Place

Manchester United midfielder Fred has opened up on his frustration at being axed by manager Jose Mourinho, with his slow start to life at Old Trafford costing the 25-year-old his place in Tite’s latest Brazil squad.





Fred was United’s marquee signing of the summer transfer window after arriving in the Premier League in a £52m move from Shakhtar Donetsk. However, the Brazilian has struggled to find his place in Mourinho’s setup at Old Trafford so far.

Mourinho on the United midfield: 'You need that aggression and need that intensity in midfield that, to be honest, we don't have.' #mufc https://t.co/KVHCa1Dabg — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 26, 2018

The midfielder has made just seven Premier League appearances in United’s first 14 domestic outings this term, and Fred admitted, via the Mirror: “I’ve played very little at United, so it’s normal for Professor Tite not to be able to evaluate me, even though I’ve worked hard with him before.

“The coach has chosen not to put me in the team. That’s his choice. I still do my job and I can’t let it affect my mindset, I cannot let that shake me. I have to be patient.

“It’s been a bit of a difficult start for me at United because I have not been playing so much. I had a lot of games in Shakhtar, but it’s a little bit different here. It’s normal, of course, a process of adaptation to a different league.

Fair play to Jose Mourinho, managing to put out an XI comprised mostly of defensive midfielders, to play against the team currently 19th in the league.



De Gea, Young, Jones, McTominay, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Herrera, Rashford, Lukaku, Fellaini. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 1, 2018

“Although I’ve been to Europe before, now I am in a different country and I have to go through a new process of settling in. But today I see myself much better and I hope that my football will be 100 per cent soon.

“I think I had a great performance against Young Boys in the Champions League. We had the opportunity to score a few times before we scored the goal at the end, but I was very happy to have returned to the field and I hope to continue playing more.”

Fred had previously been a regular in the Brazil squad under Tite prior to his summer switch from Ukraine to Old Trafford.

13’: Southampton 1-0 Man United

20’: Southampton 2-0 Man United

33’: Southampton 2-1 Man United

39’: Southampton 2-2 Man United



Comeback complete. pic.twitter.com/EMXg4nECQW — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 1, 2018

The midfielder has won 11 caps for his country and was named in the Brazil setup for last summer’s World Cup, though he was unable to feature in Russia due to injury.

Fred’s slow start to life in the Premier League has coincided with a generally difficult start to the season for United, with Mourinho’s side having won just six of their first 14 league outings this term.

Southampton 2-2 Man United FT:



Shots: 16-11

Pass accuracy: 78%-84%

Chances created: 8-10

Possession: 40%-60%



Southampton get a well-earned point at St. Mary’s vs. Mourinho’s men. pic.twitter.com/boNM8DlLmp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 1, 2018

Saturday’s 2-2 draw away to Southampton was the Red Devils’ fourth league draw of the season, in which Fred was an unused substitute, leaving United with much to do in their bid to make up ground on the top four.