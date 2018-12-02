Manuel Pellegrini Pleased by West Ham's Display Against Newcastle & Admits They Could've Scored More

By 90Min
December 02, 2018

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini was left delighted by his side's performance during their 3-0 win against Newcastle and admitted they had chances to score even more.  

Goals either side of half-time from Javier Hernandez put the Hammers in a commanding position at St. James' Park, before Felipe Anderson's finish in second half stoppage time confirmed the win for the London club.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

While the scoreline pleased Pellegrini, he claimed after the game that his West Ham side could've scored more than the three they converted, although he did commend their efforts after they kept their first clean sheet in the league since September. 

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, he said: "We are very satisfied because I think the team played a very good game. We scored three good goals and created at least four or five more chances to score. 

"And we kept a clean sheet, which is not very normal for us this season, so we’re pleased. It was the complete game."

The win sees the Hammers move up one place to 13th in the Premier League, extending the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to six points.

One player that Pellegrini reserved special praise for post-match was Hernandez, with the West Ham boss happy to see him score twice in what's been a frustrating season for the Mexican so far. 

He added: "It has not been easy for Chicharito this season, because he arrived after the World Cup without holiday, without pre-season and it’s not easy to recover your best moments.

"But I know he’s a scorer and a player who plays very well inside the 18-yard-box, so I started with him today because before that he was not able to play a complete game. I am very happy for him and for the team."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)