Niko Kovac Praises Bayern's 'Exceptionally Good' Performance in Bundesliga Win Over Werder Bremen

By 90Min
December 02, 2018

Niko Kovac has praised his team’s ‘exceptionally good display’ as Bayern Munich edged out Werder Bremen with a 1-2 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday, though the Croatian also addressed the Bavarians’ failure to convert multiple ‘gilt-edged chances’ in the game.

Bayern overcame Bremen at the Weser-Stadion courtesy of a double from German international Serge Gnabry as Bayern displayed strong attacking cohesion as a unit, with the champions’ technical quality overpowering their opponents.

However, the Bavarians were also guilty of passing up numerous clear-cut opportunities to add greater emphasis to the score line, with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller among those to pass up big chances. As quoted on Bayern’s official website, Kovac said: “My team turned in an exceptionally good display.

“We dominated the match technically, tactically but towards the end also in terms of fighting spirit. We did a really good job today.

“If there’s something I find fault with, it’s our conversion of chances. I counted six, seven more gilt-edged chances we should have converted into goals.

“But I liked it that way: without the ball we all defended together, with quick turnovers. You saw we had space and could make use of our quality up front.

“I’d like to congratulate my team on it.”

Though Bayern’s dominance was clear on multiple fronts, particularly in terms of their technical superiority, the defending Bundesliga champions did appear to lack efficiency at both ends of the pitch during Saturday’s win.

Lewandowski passed up three big opportunities to put his side further ahead in the first half, as Serge Gnabry’s strikes either side of half time proved enough for the visitors to claim all three points.

Bayern also appeared vulnerable to Bremen’s attacks at times, with the home side threatening on the counter and providing the visitors with a moment of real bother at the back as Yuya Osako headed Bremen level in the first half.

The Japanese forward capitalised on some poor Bayern rear-guard action, as Jerome Boateng and Niklas Sule failed to impose their physical frames to cope with Max Kruse’s high ball into the area, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer flapping in his efforts to act.

That said, Bayern’s performance was still a dominant one, with the visitors recording 56.1 percent possession and 17 shots on Bremen’s goal, compared to the home side’s eight efforts.

The victory moved Bayern up to third in the Bundesliga, though the champions remain nine points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarians will continue in their bid to make up ground in the title race as Kovac’s men host Nurnberg at the Allianz Arena next Saturday.

