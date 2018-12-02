Saints Manager Mark Hughes Pleased With 'Positive Point' After 2-2 Draw With Man Utd

By 90Min
December 02, 2018

Southampton manager Mark Hughes said that he is pleased with a 'positive point' after his side's thrilling 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United.

The Saints took an early 2-0 lead thanks to Stuart Armstrong's opener and a sublime free-kick from Portuguese international Cédric Soares.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, they allowed United back into the game as the visitors levelled the scores before half-time thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera. 

Having failed to hold on to their 2-0 advantage, Southampton have now dropped 11 points from winning positions in the Premier League so far this season, something Hughes knows will have to change if they are to avoid relegation. 

Speaking to Match of the Day, Hughes said: "We have to view it as a positive, we have been playing well for a number of weeks.

"Unfortunately when you do not get the results people expect sometimes you don't get the credit. We had opportunities to nip things in the bud, clear our lines and track runners - as a consequence they were able to get back into the game.

"Second half we restricted United to a few free kicks, there was not a lot of momentum generated by United, that's credit to us. Overall I am really pleased. It's a positive point against a good team and we will build on that.

"When you look at our performance and the table, we are not where we want to be. Are we under-performing compared to last year? Probably not.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"We have to get maximum points in games, everybody saw by the manner of our performance that we are a good side, we just have to keep working and performing."

Hughes will be hoping that this result can kickstart Southampton's season, starting with their next fixture on Wednesday night which sees them travel to Tottenham at 20:00 BST.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)