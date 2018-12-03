Andre Schurrle Reveals the Bizarre Reason Behind His Departure From Chelsea in 2015

Andre Schurrle has insisted that his departure from Chelsea in 2015 was down to a case of food poisoning rather than a lack of form.

Schurrle joined the Blues in 2013 after impressing for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and the German winger went on to make over 60 appearances for the west London outfit.

After falling out of favour at Chelsea, Schurrle was shipped off to Borussia Dortmund on loan midway through the 2014/15. The current Fulham player has now revealed that the move was down to the effects brought on by a bout of food poisoning.

"It was a bit of chicken and I’ve never eaten chicken since" Schurrle told ESPN. "It was only me. It was an away game in Poland. You see how skinny I am so to lose three, four, five kilos it took me a really long time to get my strength back. I was being sick and really feeling like I can’t get out of bed. We found out it was salmonella.

“I had quite good stats, important goals and confidence from the manager too. It was amazing but the second year it was just very difficult. I had bad salmonella, got really weak and coming back never got the chance to prove myself. That was when I got the opportunity to go back to Germany and he let me go.”

Despite being deemed surplus to requirements, Schurrle went on to claim that he hold no grudges with his former employers and that his manager at the time, Jose Mourinho, was particularly accommodating.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

"He [Mourinho] texted the day after the League Cup to say ‘Congratulations, League Cup winner!’ Then he texted me after they won the title and said ‘Congratulations, champion of England! Please come to the ceremony — we are having a party with all the guys.’"