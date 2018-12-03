Arsenal & Tottenham Charged by FA for Melee Following Eric Dier Derby Day Equaliser

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been charged by the FA with failure to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion following Eric Dier's north London derby equaliser.

The Gunners sent out a statement to the rest of the League with an emphatic 4-2 victory over their north London rivals at the Emirates in Sunday.

There were multiple flash points during the game, but the most controversial on the pitch came immediately following Eric Dier's equaliser to make it 1-1. The England midfielder goaded the Emirates crowd by celebrating right in front of them and as a result started a brawl between Spurs and Arsenal players on the touchline.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Sky Sports have reported that the FA have charged both clubs with failure to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion following the trouble sparked by Dier's celebrations. Both clubs have until 18:00 (GMT) on Thursday to respond to the charges.

Arsenal's victory lifted them above Spurs in the table and has given them a psychological edge in the race for the top four. The result also extended the Gunners' unbeaten run to 19, displaying just how far the side has come since Unai Emery took charge.


A superb spectacle was marred somewhat by the unsavoury scenes after the goal, while it has also been reported that a Spurs fan was arrested for throwing a banana skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his goal. 

The fan has since been identified and banned from attending matches indefinitely, setting a clear precedent and sending the message that racism will not be tolerated in the game. 

