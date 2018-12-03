Cesar Azpilicueta Set for Pay Rise as He Becomes Latest Chelsea Player to Agree New Contract

Cesar Azpilicueta is set to become the latest Chelsea player to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard's current deal expires in 2020 but he is among Maurizio Sarri's most important players, having played every minute of Premier League action this season. He has also worn the captain's armband in Gary Cahill's absence from the team.

According to the Daily Mail, Azpilicueta will agree a contract extension worth £150,000 a week - a £30,000 increase on his current deal - which will keep him at the club until 2022.

If and when Azpilicueta signs the new contract, he will become the third key Chelsea player to put pen to paper in recent months, following Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kante.

Left back Alonso signed a new five year deal worth £150,000 per week at the end of October, before midfield lynchpin Kante signed a £290,000 a week contract in November.

Few players in the Premier League can boast the consistency of Azpilicueta, who has only missed two games in the last three seasons and was an ever-present during the 2016/17 title-winning season under Antonio Conte.

If Azpilicueta plays against Wolves on Wednesday, he will be in line to make his 300th Chelsea appearance in next weekend's crucial top of the table clash against Manchester City.

Since signing from Marseille in 2012, Azpilicueta has won five trophies with Chelsea including the Premier League title on two occasions.