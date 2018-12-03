England Boss Gareth Southgate Eyes 'Incredibly Exciting' Future Following Euro 2020 Draw

England boss Gareth Southgate has claimed that his side have a bright future ahead of them, following Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifying draw which saw the Three Lions avoid Germany and land a relatively comfortable group.

The tournament will take place in cities across Europe, with a number of matches - including the semi-finals and final - being played at Wembley Stadium. England were drawn alongside the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo in their qualification group, and could qualify earlier if they win the UEFA Nations League, the finals of which take place this summer.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Speaking to the Telegraph, Southgate said: "I think it can be a really exciting 18 months. We've got this coming summer (UEFA Nations League) to look forward to and then a big chance because we host and we have to make sure we are there. That could be an incredibly exciting two year period from the World Cup right through and a great opportunity for our players.





"We're favourites (to qualify from their Euro 2020 group) and that's something we've got to start getting used to anyway. We're going to have high expectations over the next few years and adapting to that is probably key to our development as a team now."

England exceeded expectations and delivered a thrilling 2018 World Cup campaign that saw the side reach the semi-finals after knocking out Colombia and Sweden in the latter stages. Fans of the Three Lions will be desperate to see them continue their impressive form, and a strong qualification campaign will boost Southgate's side's confidence further.

The Three Lions haven't won a major tournament since 1966, but under Southgate's stewardship the side appear to be on the verge of something special. With a wealth of young talent coming through the ranks and a more progressive style of football than previous managers, England fans may well be starting to dream of some long awaited silverware.